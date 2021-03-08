Warm & Windy Week!

Strong south winds are going to be the big weather story across Central Texas for the rest of the week. South winds will continue to gradually increase tonight, and that will lead to more clouds and milder overnight conditions. Lows Tuesday morning will only be down into the low-to-mid 50s. The south winds will continue to increase tomorrow & they will stay strong all week. Most of us will see winds range between 20-30 mph for the rest of the week. It will be warm and humid all week as well, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Slight rain chances return to the forecast as early as Thursday, but it looks like our best chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as we head into the weekend. As of now the potential for strong to severe storms in Central Texas looks low, but it’s something that we will keep an eye on. Rainfall totals over the weekend could be between a half-inch and an inch, with locally higher amounts possible. We should dry out early next week but another chance for rain is possible for the middle of next week.

