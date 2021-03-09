Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday said President Joe Biden has “created a crisis at our southern border through open border policies that give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity.”

“Border security is the federal government’s responsibility, but the State of Texas will not allow the administration’s failures to endanger the lives of innocent Texans,” Abbott said after taking an aerial tour of the border and receiving a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the National Border Patrol Council, and the Texas National Guard.

“Instead, Texas is stepping up to fill the gaps left open by the federal government to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals, and keep Texans safe,” he said

Abbott said the border crisis is a result of the Biden administration’s “open border policies” and condemned the administration for “enriching the cartels with these open border strategies.”

Cartels, he said are ramping up trafficking and smuggling along the border.

“Just this calendar year, there have been more than 800 criminal aliens apprehended. Violent criminals who were arrested, deported, and came across the border again. Seventy-eight sex offenders and 62 gang members including MS-13,” Abbott said.

Thousands of migrant children have flooded U.S. detention facilities along the border as a result of a surge of Central Americans trying to escape poverty and violence.

The number of migrant children in the facilities has tripled to more than 3,200 in the past two weeks.

Mr. Biden has is proposing an overhaul of the decades-old immigration system, making it easier for asylum seekers and refugees, expanding legal pathways for foreign workers, increasing opportunities for family-based immigration, and vastly reducing threats of mass deportations.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.