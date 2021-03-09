Advertisement

Agents rescue two Mexican Nationals from drowning

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Marine Unit rescued two people who were having trouble staying afloat
Agents rescue two individuals from drowning
Agents rescue two individuals from drowning(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued a couple of individuals from drowning in the river.

The incident happened on Mar. 6 when agents assigned to the Marine Unit received a report regarding two people who were having trouble staying afloat in the Rio Grande.

Agents reacted quickly and were successfully able to rescue both Mexican Nationals.

Both were medically evaluated and taken in for processing.

