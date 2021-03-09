Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,500, reports of new cases decline

(KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,500 Monday in Central Texas, but reports of new cases continue to decline, and the number of doses of vaccine flowing into the region is increasing.

As many as 1,534 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, the regional death toll Monday was 1,512 including 370 Bell County residents, 17 fewer than the local count of 387; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 100 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 66 Limestone County residents; 444 McLennan County residents, nine more than the local count of 435; 41 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 133; 38 Robertson County residents, and 21 San Saba County residents.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to 73,941 Monday, an increase of 168 since Friday.

Statewide the total number of confirmed cases rose to 2,322,728 Monday, an increase of 8,541 since Friday and of 1,872 since Sunday,

Of the 1,872, 1,084 cases were new.

Statewide 132,006 cases were active Monday, 2,510,384 residents have recovered and 4,329 were hospitalized, 736 fewer than on Friday and 392 fewer than on Sunday.

The statewide death toll rose to 44,483 Monday, an increase of 349 since Friday and of 32 since Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 72 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 8.5% all hospitalizations and filling about 7% of available beds.

At least 41 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 10% of all hospitalizations and filling about 7% of available beds.

Hospitalization rates in both TSAs have dropped below the level that triggered bar closures, capacity reductions and halted elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

A new executive order takes effect at one minute after midnight Wednesday that rescinds the statewide mask mandate and most occupancy restrictions on businesses.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Monday was 6.725%, down from 8.29% Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

More than a million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped this week to a long list of providers in Central Texas and around the state including 245,200 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services says.

The state is allocating 929,320 of the doses to 1,651 providers in 234 of the state’s 254 counties and another 200,000 doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 457,000 doses intended as second doses for those vaccinated earlier.

DSHS data show the Bell County Public Health District, is due to receive 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

But shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are headed to a list of clinics and pharmacies throughout Central Texas.

In Bell County the Harker Heights Kidney Center is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Metroplex Health System is due to receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas-Temple is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas-Temple Pedi is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 227 in Temple is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Baylor Scott & White is due to receive 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; The Department of State Health Services Office in Temple is due to receive 1,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 3,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Lone Star Circle Of Care At Temple is 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Bosque County Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton is due to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In Coryell County the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In Freestone County Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Freestone Medical Center’s Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County Hamilton General Hospital is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine and Jordan Pharmacy Inc. in Hamilton and Best Value Hico Pharmacy in Hico are each due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Hill County Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro, Eagle Drug in Hillsboro, Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney and Lake Whitney Medical Clinic in Whitney are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Hillsboro Kidney Center in Hillsboro and Eubank Drug in Whitney are each due to receive 200 doses.

In Lampasas County Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital is due to receive 400 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Leon County Healthpoint Centerville and the Family Medicine Clinic in Jewett are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.,

In Limestone County Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Department of State Health Services office in Mexia is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County Providence Hewitt, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor, Baylor Scott & White Pharmacies on Loop 340, Hewitt Drive and Hillcrest Medical Boulevard, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Waco, Circle Drug in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 557 in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy 64 om Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco, Oceans Healthcare of Waco, Providence Clinic – Londonderry, Providence Family Health Center-Woodway, Providence Family Health Clinic Fish Pond, Providence Family Health Clinic Lacy Lakeview. Providence Family Health Clinic Sanger, Providence Lakeshore, Sam’s Club Pharmacy, Waco Center for Youth, Internal Medicine Associates, Walgreens Pharmacy No. 04606, Walgreens Pharmacy No. 04607, Old Corner Drug in West, Executive Medical Services in Woodway, and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hewitt Drug, Bells Hill Community Clinic in Waco, Community Clinic At MCC, Elm Avenue Community & Dental Clinic, Generation Rx Inc. in West are each due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Baylor Scott And White Hillcrest Bellmead Clinic, Baylor Scott And White Hillcrest Hewitt, Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy and Scott & White Waco Family Medicine Fish Pond in Waco are each due to receive 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Baylor University Student Health Services is due to receive 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is due to receive 1,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Mills County the Family Practice Clinic of Mills County in Goldthwaite MILLS and McMahan Pharmacy Services, Inc. in Goldthwaite are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Navarro County Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana, Fresenius Medical Care in Corsicana and Super 1 Pharmacy No. 630 in Corsicana are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County Healthpoint in Franklin and Healthpoint In Hearne are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In San Saba County Baylor Scott & White Clinic San Saba is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Almost 470 Temple ISD employees will be vaccinated over the course of six weeks beginning on March 24. When the vaccinations conclude on April 29, more than half of the district’s staff of 1300 will be vaccinated.

Copperas Cove ISD will host a shot clinic Tuesday for its staff.

As of Monday, 106,438 or 14.3% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 60,853 or about 8.2% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 4,361,563 or about 18% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,394,362 or 9.7% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 31,645 residents, or about 11.6% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 19,489 or just more than 7% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 32,387 residents, or 16% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 17,205 or 8.5% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 19% of those 16 and older have received one dose and almost 11% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County almost 10% have received one and 6.3% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 15.2% have received one and 9.8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, almost 11% have received one dose and 5.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 20% have received one dose and almost 10% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, almost 16% have received one dose and 9% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 11.4% have received one dose and 6.6% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 12.6% have received one dose and about 5.5% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 15.3% have received one dose and just more than 6% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 16% have received one dose and 8.7% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 21% have received one dose and 10.7% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 24.5% have received one dose and 12.3% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 16% have received one and 7.3% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, just more than 7% have received one and 3% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported two more deaths from the virus Monday, a Temple man in his 80s and a Killeen woman in her 60s, increasing the county’s death toll to 387.

State data showed 370 deaths.

The health district reported 61 additional cases of the virus Monday, raising the county’s total to 20,765.

Of the total, 510 cases were active Monday and 19,868 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 20,810 total cases

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

Temple’s city hall, human resources office, historic post office, Parks and Recreation office, service center, and the Hillcrest Cemetery office, all of which were closed in November as COVID-19 cases surged, began to reopen Monday. Temple’s public library will remain closed to walk-in traffic through March 15. Municipal Court and the Utility Business Office remain closed to walk-in traffic, as well.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed 10 active cases and a total of 335 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed one active case one involving a student, and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,572 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 760 involving students and 812 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across two campuses Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed seven cases across six campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported two more deaths from the virus Monday, but didn’t provide demographic information. The deaths increased the virus’ toll in the county to 435, according to local data.

State data showed 444 deaths, an increase of one.

The health district reported 25,387 total cases Monday, an increase of 52 since Friday.

Of the total, just 70 cases were active Monday, 24,882 residents have recovered, and 46 were hospitalized, 13 of them on ventilators.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 169 active cases Monday, down from 330 on Friday. One involves a faculty member and 168 involve students. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,393 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 76 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university has decided to restrict school-sponsored international travel through the end of June. A decision on travel in July in August will be made by April 1.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday a cumulative total of 344 cases, 264 involving students. MCC is on spring break this week.

The Waco ISD dashboard showed 264 cases involving students, 280 involving staff and 15 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020. The district is on spring break this week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed six cases across two campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed no active cases. The district is on spring break this week.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School. The district is on spring break this week.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday. The district is on spring break this week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,663 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 58 since Friday, and 244 probable cases.

State data showed 6,725 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 20 active cases across seven campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed a case involving a student at Gatesville High School and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary. The district is on spring break this week.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported six cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where two inmates were isolated; three cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where three inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where 31 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 71 cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 713 inmates were restricted and 71 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 50 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,837 confirmed and 179 probable cases Monday.

State data showed 1,967 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated, and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,084 confirmed and 575 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,504 patients have recovered and 66 have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,390 confirmed and 2,205 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 5,330 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 133 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,311 confirmed and 292 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,529 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,045 confirmed and 721 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,727 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported six cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 695 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 706 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,663 confirmed cases and 664 probable cases Monday. At least 4,159 patients have recovered and 100 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed two cases Monday involving employees and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate School and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High.

Lampasas County had 1,743 confirmed and 324 probable cases Monday. At least 1,958 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,216 confirmed and 330 probable cases Monday. At least 1,469 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,348 confirmed and 1,026 probable cases Monday. At least 2,341 patients have recovered and 41 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 580 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 591 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,619 confirmed cases Monday and 405 probable cases. At least 1,938 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 550 confirmed cases Monday and 252 probable cases. At least 784 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 30 inmates were medically restricted.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

