COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Two more Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams, 45, and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby, 57, both died early Saturday morning.

Adams, who was assigned to the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, started her career with the TDCJ on Jan. 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 11.

She was admitted the next day to a Beaumont hospital, where she died Saturday.

“Officer Adams was very determined and driven to succeed. She told us she wanted to be the best officer she could be,” TDCJ Training and Leader Development Division Director David Yebra said.

“Starting a new career can be difficult but she took on that challenge head on and full steam. Our hope is that her family finds comfort in this difficult time knowing she chose to serve.”

Crosby had more than 35 years of service with the TDCJ and was assigned to Facilities Headquarters when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 19.

He was hospitalized twice in January and February and then on Feb. 15 was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a Huntsville area hospital where he died Saturday.

“Stacy was a dedicated family man, friend, and co-worker. TDCJ Facilities Director Cody Ginsel said.

“Most of all, he was a faithful Christian who was always ready to share his faith. He is going to be greatly missed and will always be remembered for being a role model and inspiration to others.”

Crosby is survived by his wife, two children and a grandson.

Forth three TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

