Advertisement

COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees

Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams (left) and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby,...
Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams (left) and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby, both died early on March 6.(TDCJ photos)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Two more Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams, 45, and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby, 57, both died early Saturday morning.

Adams, who was assigned to the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, started her career with the TDCJ on Jan. 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 11.

She was admitted the next day to a Beaumont hospital, where she died Saturday.

“Officer Adams was very determined and driven to succeed. She told us she wanted to be the best officer she could be,” TDCJ Training and Leader Development Division Director David Yebra said.

“Starting a new career can be difficult but she took on that challenge head on and full steam. Our hope is that her family finds comfort in this difficult time knowing she chose to serve.”

Crosby had more than 35 years of service with the TDCJ and was assigned to Facilities Headquarters when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 19.

He was hospitalized twice in January and February and then on Feb. 15 was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a Huntsville area hospital where he died Saturday.

“Stacy was a dedicated family man, friend, and co-worker. TDCJ Facilities Director Cody Ginsel said.

“Most of all, he was a faithful Christian who was always ready to share his faith. He is going to be greatly missed and will always be remembered for being a role model and inspiration to others.”

Crosby is survived by his wife, two children and a grandson.

Forth three TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital

Latest News

The COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,500 Monday in Central Texas, but reports of new...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,500, reports of new cases decline
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
Pharmacists step up in vaccination effort
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis
Emil Hopner, 103, received his second coronavirus vaccine dose in Santa Clara, California.
103-year-old man who survived 1918 pandemic and Holocaust receives COVID-19 vaccine