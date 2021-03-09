Advertisement

Deputies ask for public’s help in search for missing Central Texas woman

Tiffany Mathis, 39, was last seen on Feb. 22.
Tiffany Mathis, 39, was last seen on Feb. 22.(McLennan County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County deputies asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a Central Texas woman in need of medication who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Tiffany Mathis, 39, was last seen on Feb. 22.

She’s 5-foot-6, weighs 140 pounds and has red hair green eyes and scars on her left wrist and leg.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 757-5095.

