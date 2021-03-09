Advertisement

FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico

The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right, 18-year-old Blasa Guadalupe Paloma, 38-year-old Perla Ercia and 38-year-old Blasa Guadalupe Palomo.(FBI San Antonio)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - The FBI San Antonio Division is asking the public for help locating three Texas women who disappeared in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico last week.

Federal authorities identified the women as Perla Ercia, 38; Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, 38; and Blasa Guadalupe Paloma, 18.

The FBI said the women were last seen in a 2014 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate FVS-0792.

Investigators believe they may have been kidnapped and are still in Mexico.

The disappearance left several children, including an infant, separated from their mothers, the FBI said.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 210-225-6741 or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

