Lane shifts happening overnight on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Drivers on southbound I-35 in Waco will notice some major changes beginning Tuesday night as southbound travel lanes will be shifted onto newly constructed lanes.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, crews will close alternating lanes from Forrest Street to 12th Street. Those closures will go through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The southbound 17th Street exit (334) will be closed during that time as well.

Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes will be closed from US 84 to BUS 77. To get around the area, drivers need to take the Waco Drive exit (338A), and they can get back on south of BUS 77. During the shift, westbound BUS and westbound US 84 will be closed where they cross under I-35. Eastbound BUS 77 will also be closed at US 84.

TxDOT is advising drivers to leave plenty of time to navigate the new changes.

“The roadway you take on Tuesday might look different than the roadway you take on Wednesday,” Lisa Walzl, a PIO for TxDOT said. “So it’s very important to plan ahead. Follow the directional signs because the roadway will look different, and just slow down, it will take traffic, a few days to adjust to the new traffic configuration.”

There will also be some lane closures along northbound I-35 to adjust barriers. Small sections of northbound I-35 will be closed starting at 12th Street and moving toward BUS 77.

All traffic should be using the new lanes by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. TxDOT is also planning to shift the northbound lanes of I-35 to the new lanes in the next few weeks, and more information about that change will be shared soon. Once all traffic is shifted, TxDOT said crews will reconstruct the old lanes.

The permanent southbound exits for MLK Boulevard (335B) and University Parks (335A) will open after traffic is shifted. TxDOT said there will be changes in exit numbers and roads you can access because of ramp changes.

