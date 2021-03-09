Security camera recorded burglars who took property worth $7,000 from Central Texas home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole about $7,000 in property during a home burglary in Killeen.

Investigators were told the burglary at a home in the 700 block of Trimmier Road happened sometime between the night of Feb. 28 and the early morning hours of March 1.

A surveillance camera recorded images of the suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or has information about the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Police say all information is confidential and anonymous.

If your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

