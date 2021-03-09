Advertisement

Security camera recorded burglars who took property worth $7,000 from Central Texas home

Bell County Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about...
Bell County Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole about $7,000 in property during a home burglary in Killeen.

Investigators were told the burglary at a home in the 700 block of Trimmier Road happened sometime between the night of Feb. 28 and the early morning hours of March 1.

A surveillance camera recorded images of the suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or has information about the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Police say all information is confidential and anonymous.

If your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
Jeff Straub had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014.
Longtime local law enforcement officer turned city administrator dies at 60
Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams (left) and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby,...
COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’
File Graphic
Legislation backed by casino giant would allow casinos, sports gambling in Texas
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Austin. State health officials say vaccine providers...
Austin woman sent husband, 28, here to get COVID-19 vaccination
Shannon Xavier Pearson was arrested by federal marshals in Plano.
Son of slain minister arrested in Texas on murder charge in father’s death