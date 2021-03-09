Advertisement

Local teams look to end championship droughts

By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local boys basketball teams have earned spots in the state semifinals, and each is trying to break a championship drought.

Bishop Reicher hasn’t been to the semifinals since 1958 when the team took home the title. In fact, this year marked the first time the Cougars made it to the Elite 8 since that banner year.

Reicher will play Alpha-Omega tomorrow for a spot in the championship game.

Academy will play San Antonio Cole in the semifinal Tuesday. This is The Bumblebees first trip to the Final Four since the school won the state title in 2002.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border

Latest News

Bishop Reicher
High School Playoffs Update March 8th
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp...
Prescott, Cowboys agree to terms on contract extension with record $126M guaranteed
Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.
All-Big 12 Awards: Drew named Coach of the Year, Five Baylor athletes honored
MaCio Teague was on fire, scoring 35 points in the Senior Night win
Seniors shine as Bears close out season with perfect home record