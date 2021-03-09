Local teams look to end championship droughts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local boys basketball teams have earned spots in the state semifinals, and each is trying to break a championship drought.

Bishop Reicher hasn’t been to the semifinals since 1958 when the team took home the title. In fact, this year marked the first time the Cougars made it to the Elite 8 since that banner year.

Reicher will play Alpha-Omega tomorrow for a spot in the championship game.

Academy will play San Antonio Cole in the semifinal Tuesday. This is The Bumblebees first trip to the Final Four since the school won the state title in 2002.

