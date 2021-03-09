Advertisement

Masks have been a barrier to communication for some area residents

The protective masks Texans have been ordered to wear since early July are intended to prevent...
The protective masks Texans have been ordered to wear since early July are intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but for the hearing impaired, they can be a barrier to communication.(Katie Aupperle)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - The protective masks Texans have been ordered to wear since early July are intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but for the hearing impaired, they can be a barrier to communication.

“When I’m doing grocery shopping and I’m trying to ask somebody where something is, I generally have no clue what they are saying since they are covered with their lips with their mask,” said Jaqueline Miller, who’s legally deaf and has hearing aids, but also relies heavily on reading lips and facial expressions.

“Not being able to see their lips, it goes with their emotions because we can’t always understand what you are saying and when we can see your facial expressions, we’re able to understand if you are happy when you are saying it or upset,” Miller said.

“With a deaf or hard of hearing person they need to see your whole face because you are giving facial expressions, even if they don’t read lips, you are still giving grammar,” Randi Johnson, UNT Student Services Coordinator and Interpreter, said.

“In American Sign Language, grammar is in your face.”

Clear masks and face shields help, but are not always used or available.

Miller even has a mask bearing a message to others.

“On one side it says I am deaf and then on the other side it’ll say if I can’t see your lips then basically, I don’t know what you are saying,” Miller said.

The statewide mask mandate ends at one minute after midnight Wednesday.

Miller says she is looking forward to removing masks simply for improved communication.

“I’m looking forward to it because I’ll be able to understand what people are saying, but at the same time the reasoning for masks,” Miller said.

Business owners and operators of other facilities may still require the masks, however.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital

Latest News

Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams (left) and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby,...
COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees
The COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,500 Monday in Central Texas, but reports of new...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,500, reports of new cases decline
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
Pharmacists step up in vaccination effort
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis