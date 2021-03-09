Officials advise dog owners to keep pets away from local lake after dog deaths

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are investigating Lake Belton for any harmful substances following reports of dogs dying after visiting the lake.

Officials said there is no indication of harmful algae bloom after an initial visual survey of the lake and shoreline, but further testing will be done to determine if the water is harmful to people or animals.

Until the investigation is complete, the USACE is advising people to keep their dogs leashed and prevent the animals from entering or drinking water from the lake.

If you have questions regarding the situation, called the Belton Lake office at 254-939-2461.

