Advertisement

Officials advise dog owners to keep pets away from local lake after dog deaths

Belton Lake
Belton Lake(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are investigating Lake Belton for any harmful substances following reports of dogs dying after visiting the lake.

Officials said there is no indication of harmful algae bloom after an initial visual survey of the lake and shoreline, but further testing will be done to determine if the water is harmful to people or animals.

Until the investigation is complete, the USACE is advising people to keep their dogs leashed and prevent the animals from entering or drinking water from the lake.

If you have questions regarding the situation, called the Belton Lake office at 254-939-2461.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital

Latest News

One state lawmaker wants to stop social media companies from banning Texans based on what they...
State lawmakers debate bill that would allow ‘censorship’ lawsuits against social media companies
State lawmakers debate bill that would allow ‘censorship’ lawsuits against social media companies
Texas Social Media "Censorship" Bill
The protective masks Texans have been ordered to wear since early July are intended to prevent...
Masks have been a barrier to communication for some area residents
Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams (left) and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby,...
COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees