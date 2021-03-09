Prescott, Cowboys agree to terms on contract extension with record $126M guaranteed

(CBS SPORTS) - It’s been a long time in the making, but Dak Prescott is now married to the Dallas Cowboys.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to terms on a new contract, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

It was an exhaustive negotiation for both sides that began two years ago and saw a mix of compromises and stalemates that led to a franchise tag being applied in 2020 and a second, more expensive one, looming in 2021. But the team achieved it’s goal of avoiding carving out $37.7 million on a second tag and instead secured Prescott for the long run.

