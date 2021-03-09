Advertisement

Prescott, Cowboys agree to terms on contract extension with record $126M guaranteed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Patrik Walker
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CBS SPORTS) - It’s been a long time in the making, but Dak Prescott is now married to the Dallas Cowboys.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to terms on a new contract, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

It was an exhaustive negotiation for both sides that began two years ago and saw a mix of compromises and stalemates that led to a franchise tag being applied in 2020 and a second, more expensive one, looming in 2021. But the team achieved it’s goal of avoiding carving out $37.7 million on a second tag and instead secured Prescott for the long run.

Click here to read the CBS SPORTS article.

