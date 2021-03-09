Son of slain minister arrested in Texas on murder charge in father’s death

BUTLER, Ala. (AP) - The son of a slain Alabama preacher has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of his father.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Xavier Pearson was arrested Monday by federal marshals in Plano.

He was held Tuesday in the Collin County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond in the shooting death of his father, the Rev. Tim Pearson.

The 25-year-old man also is charged with trying to kill his mother, who was seriously injured.

Deputies were called about the shooting around midnight on Jan. 8.

The sheriff’s office says a woman who surrendered on the day of the shooting also is charged.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)