State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)(Jail photo via KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas educator is under review by the Texas Education Agency.

The Texas Education Agency confirms Neches ISD elementary principal Kimberlyn Snider is under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

They say there have been 33 complaints since Jan. 1 about the principal.

Snider has been accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child, and was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

The indictments charging one count of tampering/fabricating evidence and five counts of official oppression against Snider were handed up on Jan. 27, stemming from alleged actions on Sept. 29, 2020.

The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful … acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

In February the Neches ISD’s superintendent, Kimberlyn Snider’s husband Randy Snider, decided to retain his wife as principal of the elementary campus following her arrest.

According to a statement read by school board President Van Brown at that time, Randy Snider believed retaining Kimberlyn Snider as principal was in the best interest of the school district.

“We join Mr. Snider in his assessment,” Brown said in his statement.

The board also extended Kimberlyn Snider’s contract.

Because this is an ongoing matter, TEA said it cannot comment beyond confirming the flag currently on the educator’s online certificate.

