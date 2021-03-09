Advertisement

Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks

Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, said it will install the kiosks in dining rooms, which will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

Biglari Holdings said renovations and equipment will cost each restaurant about $100,000 to $200,000.

It said the new self-service model has been in the works for a while, but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
Jeff Straub had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014.
Longtime local law enforcement officer turned city administrator dies at 60
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
Police in Fort Worth say the two men seen in these surveillance photos shot and killed a game...
Pair wanted in Texas for shooting, killing game room employee during robbery

Latest News

29-year-old Joseph Vindel was killed in Harvey while meeting with a man interested in...
New Orleans man killed trying to sell dirt bike on social media
File Graphic
Legislation backed by casino giant would allow casinos, sports gambling in Texas
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they expected relief payments to start going out to...
White House: Stimulus checks expected to be sent this month
Rep. Henry Cuellar concerned President Biden's border policies will lead to more COVID-19 cases
Rep. Henry Cuellar concerned President Biden's border policies will lead to more COVID-19 cases
This cover image released by Random House Children’s Books shows "The Phantom Tollbooth" by...
Norton Juster, ‘The Phantom Tollbooth’ author, dead at 91