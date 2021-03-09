Strong storm chances arriving this weekend

With the increase in humidity and south winds over the coming days, it’ll feel like Spring for the remainder of the work week. With the Spring-like feeling comes the potential for some Spring-like thunderstorms as a potent upper-low and Pacific cold front moves through the area Saturday and Sunday. We’ll set the stage for severe storms over the next few afternoons. Gusty south winds will continue to move humidity and warmth into the atmosphere which will eventually turn to fuel for those storms. You probably won’t notice the humidity today, but the winds will be strong and the skies will turn mostly cloudy. Morning temperatures ranging from the low 50s west of I-35 to the upper 50s east of I-35 will steadily warm through the 50s and 60s before settling in the low 70s this afternoon. We should see some peeks of sunshine in the morning and afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies are expected all day long. South winds will gust between 15 and 25 MPH today but will gust between 20 and 30 MPH Wednesday through Saturday in advance of the weekend storm. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s Wednesday will be in the low-to-mid 60s each morning through Saturday while afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and maybe even the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The upper-level storm system doesn’t arrive until Saturday, but we could see rain chances as early as Thursday. A stray few showers are possible Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon but most should stay dry and severe weather is not expected. Warm air aloft in the atmosphere that can help to prevent thunderstorms from forming, also known as the cap, should keep storms away Friday. We do have a 30% chance of rain in the forecast in case a storm does manage to form but we’ll likely stay dry. Saturday should be mostly rain-free until the disturbance arrives. The morning and early afternoon are expected to be dry but isolated storms could form along a dry line west of our area Saturday afternoon. Those storms would most likely travel away from Central Texas. An isolated storm or two will be possible west of I-35 Saturday afternoon. If storms were to form in the afternoon, gusty winds and hail would be the most likely type of severe weather those storms would bring. An isolated tornado could also be possible Saturday afternoon if storms fired up. Much better rain and storm chances arrive after sunset Saturday and a broken line of storms marches west to east into the area. Storms could contain gusty winds and hail but the severe weather threat could be limited since they’re expected to arrive at night. Rain and storms will be along a cold front and although rain should continue into the day Sunday, the severe weather threat should end once the front moves through before sunrise. Overall, the severe weather threat is fairly low, a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather risk scale from the Storm Prediction Center.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Central Texas in a 15% chance (or slight risk) for severe storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (KWTX, NOAA)

