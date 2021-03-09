Two more Central Texas counties selected for senior COVID-19 vaccine initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Lampasas and Leon counties are among 34 selected for the second week of the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state, Gov Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

Freestone, Hill and Robertson counties were among 26 selected for the first week of the program last week.

The state allocated as many as 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which targets residents who are 75 years of age or older or homebound.

Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department personnel will work with local officials either to set up central drive-thru vaccine clinics or to administer vaccinations directly to homebound seniors.

“I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need,” Abbott said Tuesday.

Other counties participating in the second round of the program include Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Wood.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.