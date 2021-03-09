Advertisement

Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products

There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a...
There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a makeover.(Source: Unilever/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, including the brands Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found 7 in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to 8 in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
Jeff Straub had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014.
Longtime local law enforcement officer turned city administrator dies at 60
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
Police in Fort Worth say the two men seen in these surveillance photos shot and killed a game...
Pair wanted in Texas for shooting, killing game room employee during robbery

Latest News

After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says
Snake's skin covered in smiley faces
Two more Central Texas counties have been selected for the state’s Save Our Seniors COVID-19...
Two more Central Texas counties selected for senior COVID-19 vaccine initiative
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his...
Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit