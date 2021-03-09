Advertisement

Wall Street finishes mixed as tech slump offsets other gains

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended mixed as slumps in several Big Tech companies offset gains in many other parts of the market.

Because of their huge size, the drops in Apple, Google’s parent company and other major technology stocks pulled the S&P 500 to a loss of 0.5% on Monday even though more stocks rose than fell in the index.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.

Technology companies have been sliding in recent weeks as investors start to doubt whether the huge gains they made during the pandemic months can continue.

Treasury yields rose again.

