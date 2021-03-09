Yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends next Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says.

The agency suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as the virus began to appear in the state.

“Through an aggressive testing campaign and strong mitigation efforts, the agency has seen a significant reduction of coronavirus cases in the inmate population and is prepared to begin allowing limited visitation,” the TDCJ said in a press release.

The only prison unit in Central Texas with a significant number of active cases of the virus Tuesday was the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where the TDCJ reported 71 active cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees Monday.

Visitors on official visitation lists may begin to register for in-person visits starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday by calling the unit to which the inmate they want to visit is assigned.

An online scheduling system is in the works.

Visitation times will be expanded to include 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

