Authorities still hope for leads on fate of Central Texas woman who disappeared 21 years ago

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Leon County investigators are still hoping someone has information on the fate of a Central Texas woman who disappeared 21 years ago Wednesday.

Gracie Huggins was 62 years old on March 10, 2000 when she was last seen in Centerville.

Her vehicle was found on Highway 30 at Panther Creek in Grimes County.

Huggins, who suffered from mental health issues, was 5-foot-5, weighed about 220 pounds, and wore her waist-length hair in a ponytail at the time of her disappearance.

“It is the belief of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office that there are people in the community that know what happened to Gracie Huggins,” authorities said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (903) 536-2749.

