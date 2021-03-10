Advertisement

Authorities still hope for leads on fate of Central Texas woman who disappeared 21 years ago

Gracie Huggins was 62 years old when she disappeared.
Gracie Huggins was 62 years old when she disappeared.(Leon County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Leon County investigators are still hoping someone has information on the fate of a Central Texas woman who disappeared 21 years ago Wednesday.

Gracie Huggins was 62 years old on March 10, 2000 when she was last seen in Centerville.

Her vehicle was found on Highway 30 at Panther Creek in Grimes County.

Huggins, who suffered from mental health issues, was 5-foot-5, weighed about 220 pounds, and wore her waist-length hair in a ponytail at the time of her disappearance.

“It is the belief of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office that there are people in the community that know what happened to Gracie Huggins,” authorities said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (903) 536-2749.

**Press Release: 21 Year Anniversary of Gracie Helen Huggins

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

