CDC, Dollar General exploring partnership to bring COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday it’s looking to partner with...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday it’s looking to partner with Dollar General in an effort to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.(USA Today)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday it’s looking to partner with Dollar General in an effort to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.

The talks come amid concern that rural Americans, who don’t have access to big box stores, won’t get vaccinated.

According to USA Today, Dollar General does not have pharmacies but it has more than 16,000 locations.

That’s about three times the number of locations as Walmart and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens.

No further details were available.

Dollar General recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

