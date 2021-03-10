Advertisement

House fire driven by high winds displaces Van Alstyne family

A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early...
A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early Wednesday morning.(Van Alstyne Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to the home on Hynds Ranch Road just after 12:30 a.m.

The family who lives in the home was inside at the time of the fire, but firefighters said they did make it out safely.

Firefighters said because of the high winds, several small grassfires started which required additional trucks and personnel.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to the two-story portion of the home.

The Grayson County fire marshal is on scene Wednesday investigating the cause of the fire.

This morning at 12:36, Van Alstyne Fire Department was toned out for a structure fire on Hynds Ranch Road. Also...

Posted by Van Alstyne Fire Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

This morning at 12:36, Gunter was toned out for mutual aid to assist Van Alstyne Fire Department on a structure fire on...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Shannon Xavier Pearson was arrested by federal marshals in Plano.
Son of slain minister arrested in Texas on murder charge in father’s death

Latest News

Hans Lyons, 58, was last seen on Monday.
Police search for man missing from local VA facility
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday it’s looking to partner with...
CDC, Dollar General exploring partnership to bring COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities
Drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other...
Texas sheriff warns deadly, chemically laced drugs circulating