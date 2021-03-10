Killeen: Open carry still allowed at city meetings after council vote

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - People can still carry guns into city meetings in Killeen after council voted on the issue Tuesday.

After all the attention the issue has gotten, the decision to continue allowing open carry at city meetings came quickly and council adjourned just 30 minutes after Tuesday’s meeting got underway.

The resolution would have required staff to put up signs at city hall, prohibiting open carry of handguns at city meetings.

After a two hour meeting last week with the same item up for discussion, only two residents came forward Tuesday night.

During the meeting Killeen city attorney told council Waco, Temple and Copperas Cove all allow handguns at their meetings, while Harker Heights does not.

Council claimed the change was proposed for public safety, something one Killeen resident says doesn’t make sense.

“One of the reasons folks wanted to post at City Hall was for the safety of the citizens. I’m not seeing how that could be the case since they’re only being posted to protect City Hall and not even all of that,” Jack Rollston said.

In the end, while Shirley Flemming supported the ban, a different motion to drop the issue all together passed six to one.

