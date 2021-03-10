Local governments interpret governor’s mask removal order differently

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Along with private businesses, local cities and counties are having to decide how to implement the governor’s order that makes facemasks optional.

The governor’s mask mandate rollback goes into effect Wednesday. However, two major counties in Central Texas are interpreting the governor’s order differently.

McLennan County officials said masks would continue to be required in city buildings and facilities because the county is under a disaster declaration that is set to expire March 31.

Bell County officials, however, say masks would be recommended to guests entering county buildings but not required. The county judge said he doesn’t believe it is within the rights of the county to require masks.

“The words of the governor’s order is to strongly encourage face coverings while entering the buildings but I don’t believe the county can require that under the governor’s order,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

Like businesses and school districts, most cities have announced they will continue to require masks be worn inside city buildings.

“The City of Waco will continue implementing COVID-19 precautions and protocols, including mask requirements and occupancy restrictions, within City-owned facilities and on City-owned property,” said Dori Helm, Public Information Officer for the City of Waco.

Most cities, school districts and hospitals have announced they will continue requiring mask use.

The governor’s order also allows businesses to reopen at 100 percent capacity. However, county judges can reduce operating capacity of the hospitalization rate in the county’s trauma area exceeds 15 percent.

