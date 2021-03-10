Advertisement

Local school district employees got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COPPERAS COVE I-S-D TEACHERS AND STAFF GOT THEIR FIRST SHOT OF THE COVID19 VACCINE.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) -In partnership with Coryell Medical Center, the school district hosted a vaccine clinic for its staff.

Even though the district will maintain its “masks on” policy in its schools… teachers say getting the vaccine gives them extra confidence to stay in the classroom.

“You see what’s important to him? They want their health protected, but they also want to make sure that we can keep the school open and take care of our kids so. Safety first, but it’s exciting. Because now I don’t have to worry about teachers being out because we’ve had issues in the past. It’s because teachers had to be out because of quarantine or the corner. , they were sick. Said Kevin Shipley, Associate Principal Copperas Cove High School

The district says 350 employees signed up to receive the vaccine and all those who signed up received the shot, according to CCISD.

The state estimates 850,000 Texans work in education and childcare and now qualify for the vaccine.

