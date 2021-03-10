Advertisement

Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is scheduled to appear in court.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in August after a local militia asked for help protecting businesses from protesters.

Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he fired in self-defense.

He’s due in court in Kenosha on Wednesday to go over final preparations for his March 29 trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’
Shannon Xavier Pearson was arrested by federal marshals in Plano.
Son of slain minister arrested in Texas on murder charge in father’s death

Latest News

Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
AP source: US to buy additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson doses
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
After Sunday's jawdropping interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the...
British royal family gives reaction to Harry, Meghan's interview.
Halfway to 100 days: Update on Biden administration’s COVID plan
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors