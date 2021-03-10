Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in four months, as Big Tech surges

(AP) - Gains for major tech companies powered a 3.7% surge in the Nasdaq, the largest jump for the index in four months.

The latest swing came a day after the tech-driven index sank more than 10% below its February peak.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%. Markets have been adjusting to a rapid increase in long-term interest rates in the bond market over the past month.

That has helped pull money out of stocks, particularly tech companies that have been surging through the pandemic as more of daily life moves online.

A decline in bond yields Tuesday helped put that trend in reverse, perhaps temporarily.

