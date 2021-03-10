Police search for man missing from local VA facility
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were searching Wednesday for a man with dementia who’s missing from a Temple VA facility.
Hans Lyons, 58, was last seen by a VA officer “walking off the premises: at around 1 p.m. on Monday.
No further details were provided.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.
