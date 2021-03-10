Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

