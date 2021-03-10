Statewide mask mandate ends at midnight, COVID-19 pandemic continues

(KWTX) - On the eve of the end of the statewide mask mandate and of most occupancy restrictions in the state, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Central Texas rose by almost 150 Tuesday to more than 74,000.

And according to data Tuesday from Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases of the virus in Texas is again climbing. The Johns Hopkins data show the two-week rolling average of new cases in the state is up by 500.3 per day or 10.1%.

The executive order that rescinds the statewide mask mandate and lifts most occupancy restrictions takes effect at one minute after midnight Wednesday.

But don’t toss out the masks just yet.

Many Central Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses and restaurants plan to continue to enforce both the mask requirement and to observe limits on occupancy.

Some public health experts say the decision to lift the mask mandate and occupancy restrictions is premature, and have expressed concerns about the possibility of another spike in cases after spring break.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,157 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 3,744 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,326,885.

Of the total, 128,614 cases were active Tuesday, 2,518,534 patients have recovered, and at least 4,702 were hospitalized, up by more than 370 from Monday’s total.

DSHS reported 167 more deaths from the virus Tuesday, raising the statewide death toll to 44,650.

The Central Texas death toll increased by 10 Tuesday.

As many as 1,543 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Tuesday was 1,522 including 376 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 392; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 100 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 66 Limestone County residents; 447 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 435; 42 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 133; 38 Robertson County residents, and 21 San Saba County residents.

The total number of cases of the virus confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic increased by 249 to 74,090 Tuesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 57 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 6.5% all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

At least 45 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 10% of all hospitalizations and filling about 7% of available beds.

Hospitalization rates in both TSAs have dropped below the level that triggered bar closures, capacity reductions and halted elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Tuesday was 6.64%, down from 6.725% on Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends next Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says. The agency suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as the virus began to appear in the state.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

VACCINATIONS

The state could announce as early as this week who will be eligible for the vaccine under the state’s vaccination plan.

The vaccine is now available to frontline healthcare workers, residents 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the virus, and schoolteachers and childcare workers.

Lampasas and Leon counties are among 34 selected for the second week of the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state, Gov Greg Abbott announced Monday. Freestone, Hill, and Robertson counties were among 26 selected for the first week of the program last week. The state allocated as many as 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which targets residents who are 75 years of age or older or homebound.

The Killeen ISD began vaccinating employees Tuesday in the former Nolan Middle School cafeteria. About 1,500 employees had signed up to get the vaccine by Monday. About 500 will be vaccinated this week. All employees interested in getting the vaccine should be vaccinated by the end of March. The district received doses of the Moderna vaccine. Second doses will be administered at a drive-thru site.

The Copperas Cove ISD hosted a shot clinic Tuesday for its staff.

Almost 470 Temple ISD employees will be vaccinated over the course of six weeks beginning on March 24. When the vaccinations conclude on April 29, more than half of the district’s staff of 1300 will be vaccinated.

More than a million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped this week to a long list of providers in Central Texas and around the state including 245,200 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services says.

The state is allocating 929,320 of the doses to 1,651 providers in 234 of the state’s 254 counties and another 200,000 doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 457,000 doses intended as second doses for those vaccinated earlier.

DSHS data show the Bell County Public Health District, is due to receive 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

But shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are headed to a list of clinics and pharmacies throughout Central Texas.

In Bell County the Harker Heights Kidney Center is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Metroplex Health System is due to receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas-Temple is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas-Temple Pedi is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 227 in Temple is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Baylor Scott & White is due to receive 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; The Department of State Health Services Office in Temple is due to receive 1,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 3,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Lone Star Circle Of Care At Temple is 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Bosque County Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton is due to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In Coryell County the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In Freestone County Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Freestone Medical Center’s Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County Hamilton General Hospital is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine and Jordan Pharmacy Inc. in Hamilton and Best Value Hico Pharmacy in Hico are each due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Hill County Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro, Eagle Drug in Hillsboro, Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney and Lake Whitney Medical Clinic in Whitney are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Hillsboro Kidney Center in Hillsboro and Eubank Drug in Whitney are each due to receive 200 doses.

In Lampasas County Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital is due to receive 400 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Leon County Healthpoint Centerville and the Family Medicine Clinic in Jewett are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.,

In Limestone County Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Department of State Health Services office in Mexia is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia is due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County Providence Hewitt, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor, Baylor Scott & White Pharmacies on Loop 340, Hewitt Drive and Hillcrest Medical Boulevard, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Waco, Circle Drug in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 557 in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy 64 om Waco, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco, Oceans Healthcare of Waco, Providence Clinic – Londonderry, Providence Family Health Center-Woodway, Providence Family Health Clinic Fish Pond, Providence Family Health Clinic Lacy Lakeview. Providence Family Health Clinic Sanger, Providence Lakeshore, Sam’s Club Pharmacy, Waco Center for Youth, Internal Medicine Associates, Walgreens Pharmacy No. 04606, Walgreens Pharmacy No. 04607, Old Corner Drug in West, Executive Medical Services in Woodway, and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hewitt Drug, Bells Hill Community Clinic in Waco, Community Clinic At MCC, Elm Avenue Community & Dental Clinic, Generation Rx Inc. in West are each due to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Baylor Scott And White Hillcrest Bellmead Clinic, Baylor Scott And White Hillcrest Hewitt, Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy and Scott & White Waco Family Medicine Fish Pond in Waco are each due to receive 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Baylor University Student Health Services is due to receive 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is due to receive 1,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Mills County the Family Practice Clinic of Mills County in Goldthwaite MILLS and McMahan Pharmacy Services, Inc. in Goldthwaite are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Navarro County Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana, Fresenius Medical Care in Corsicana and Super 1 Pharmacy No. 630 in Corsicana are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County Healthpoint in Franklin and Healthpoint In Hearne are each due to receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In San Saba County Baylor Scott & White Clinic San Saba is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 106,438 or 14.3% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 60,853 or about 8.2% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 4,529,070 or about 18.4% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,463,005 or 10% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 33,939 residents, or about 12.4% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 19,905 or 7.3% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 33,818 residents, or 16.8% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 19,680 or 9.8% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 19.8% of those 16 and older have received one dose and almost 11% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 10% have received one and 6.3% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 15.5% have received one and 10.9% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 11.4% have received one dose and 5.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 20.8% have received one dose and 10% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, almost 16% have received one dose and 9.6% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 11.9% have received one dose and 6.7% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 13.5% have received one dose and about 5.5% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 15.7% have received one dose and 6.4% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 16.7% have received one dose and 8.7% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 22% have received one dose and 10.7% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 24.6% have received one dose and 12.5% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 17% have received one and 7.5% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 8.7% have received one dose and 3.2% are fully vaccinated.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of six more residents diagnosed with the virus, a Temple man in his 80s, a Temple woman in her 80s, a Killeen man in his 30s, a Killeen woman in her 60s, a Killeen woman in her 90s, and a Killeen woman in her 70s.

One previously reported death was removed from the county’s total, which stood at 392 on Tuesday.

The health district reported 49 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 20,814.

Of the total, 460 cases were active Tuesday and 19,962 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 20,871 cases and 376 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

Temple’s city hall, human resources office, historic post office, Parks and Recreation office, service center, and the Hillcrest Cemetery office, all of which were closed in November as COVID-19 cases surged, began to reopen Monday. Temple’s public library will remain closed to walk-in traffic through March 15. Municipal Court and the Utility Business Office remain closed to walk-in traffic, as well.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed 10 active cases and a total of 335 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed one active case one involving a student, and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 10 cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,579 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 766 involving students and 813 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across two campuses Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed seven cases across six campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 41 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 25,428.

Of the total, 87 cases were active Tuesday, 24,906 residents have recovered, and 43 were hospitalized, 16 of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 435 deaths Tuesday.

State data showed 447 deaths, an increase of three.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 139 active cases Tuesday, 138 involving students and one involving a faculty member. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,414 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 68 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university has decided to restrict school-sponsored international travel through the end of June. A decision on travel in July in August will be made by April 1.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed a cumulative total of 344 cases, 264 involving students. MCC is on spring break this week.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed 264 cases involving students, 280 involving staff and 15 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020. The district is on spring break this week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed six cases across two campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases. The district is on spring break this week.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School. The district is on spring break this week.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday. The district is on spring break this week.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,684 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 21, and 245 probable cases.

State data showed 6,730 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 15 active cases across seven campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed a case involving a student at Gatesville High School and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary. The district is on spring break this week.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where two inmates were isolated; three cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where three inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where 31 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 71 cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 716 inmates were restricted and 71 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 50 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,839 confirmed and 179 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed 1,961 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated, and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,085 confirmed and 575 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,512 patients have recovered and 66 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,390 confirmed and 2,205 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 5,330 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 133 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,314 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,531 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,047 confirmed and 722 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,719 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported six cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 697 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 708 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,663 confirmed cases and 666 probable cases Tuesday. At least 4,165 patients have recovered and 100 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed two cases Tuesday involving employees and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate School and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High.

Lampasas County had 1,745 confirmed and 324 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,973 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,219 confirmed and 331 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,470 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,354 confirmed and 1,039 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,365 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 582 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 593 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,620 confirmed cases Tuesday and 406 probable cases. At least 1,941 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 549 confirmed cases Tuesday and 252 probable cases. At least 788 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

