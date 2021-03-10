Teenager indicted in shooting that sent three to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Grand jurors Wednesday indicted a Killeen teenager arrested following a shooting two days after Christmas that left a car peppered with bullet holes and sent three to a local hospital.

Shyheim Khali Matthews, 19, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in connection with the shooting on Dec. 27 in the 2700 block of Alma Drive in Killeen.

The three male victims, who were sitting inside a car when shots were fired by someone inside another vehicle, were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.

Matthews was arrested on Dec. 30 after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Killeen.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday.

He’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $310,000.

