Texas attorney general gives local authorities until 6 p.m. to suspend mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is giving local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask mandates and any business operating restrictions and if they don’t comply, he says he’ll sue.

Abbott made the threat in a letter to Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler Wednesday.

“The decision to require masks or otherwise impose COVID-19-related operating limits is expressly reserved to private businesses on their own premises. It does not rest with jurisdictions like the City of Austin or Travis County or their local health authorities. Nor do they have the authority to threaten fines for non-compliance,” Paxton wrote in the letter.

“We have already taken you to court under similar circumstances. You lost. If you continue to flout the law in this manner, we’ll take you to court again and you will lose again,” he wrote.

“To that end, you and your local health authorities have until 6:00 p.m. today to rescind any local mask mandates or business-operating restrictions, retract any related public statements, and come into full compliance” with the governor’s order that lifted the mask mandate and operating capacity restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you.

.@MayorAdler & @AndyBrownATX, you and local health authorities have until 6:00pm today to rescind any mask mandates or business-operating restrictions and come into full compliance with GA-34 ➡️ https://t.co/Bz5DQsw8IV



Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you. pic.twitter.com/IP9UpZPplh — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.