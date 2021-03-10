Advertisement

Texas attorney general gives local authorities until 6 p.m. to suspend mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is giving local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is giving local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask mandates and any business operating restrictions. (File)(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is giving local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask mandates and any business operating restrictions and if they don’t comply, he says he’ll sue.

Abbott made the threat in a letter to Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler Wednesday.

“The decision to require masks or otherwise impose COVID-19-related operating limits is expressly reserved to private businesses on their own premises. It does not rest with jurisdictions like the City of Austin or Travis County or their local health authorities. Nor do they have the authority to threaten fines for non-compliance,” Paxton wrote in the letter.

“We have already taken you to court under similar circumstances. You lost. If you continue to flout the law in this manner, we’ll take you to court again and you will lose again,” he wrote.

“To that end, you and your local health authorities have until 6:00 p.m. today to rescind any local mask mandates or business-operating restrictions, retract any related public statements, and come into full compliance” with the governor’s order that lifted the mask mandate and operating capacity restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Shannon Xavier Pearson was arrested by federal marshals in Plano.
Son of slain minister arrested in Texas on murder charge in father’s death

Latest News

Eric Dion Warren
Texas man drove dealership loaner car to rob bank, tried to use loot to buy BMW
Hans Lyons, 58, was last seen on Monday.
Police search for man missing from local VA facility
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday it’s looking to partner with...
CDC, Dollar General exploring partnership to bring COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities