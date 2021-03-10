Advertisement

Texas lawmakers attempt to rein in Gov. Abbott’s emergency powers

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week at a restaurant in Lubbock that he would lift the...
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week at a restaurant in Lubbock that he would lift the statewide mask mandate and open businesses to their full capacity.(KXII)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers have filed dozens of pieces of legislation, each in different ways attempting to limit the power of the governor to issue emergency orders during declared disasters.

State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, filed Senate Joint Resolution 45, which would require the governor to call a special session with lawmakers if he wanted to renew a disaster declaration beyond 30 days or issue a new order related to an existing disaster declaration.

“The biggest thing on my plate is emergency powers and rebalancing the role of the Legislature with the executive branch,” Birdwell told KWTX.

Fourteen other senators on both sides of the political aisle have signed onto the bill.

Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, says lawmakers in both parties have found fault with the governor’s orders during the pandemic.

“Democrats want to be able to tell the governor that he’s mismanaged the entire operation,” Rottinghaus said.

“Republicans are frustrated because they want to have some say in the matter, and there’s a worry that governing by executive order is not as efficient as it should be,” he added.

Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said that the governor likely reversed his statewide mask mandate and business occupancy restrictions, in part, to appease lawmakers.

“He did see some of these bills filed in the early days of the Legislature and wanted to take some of the air out of the balloon,” Jillson said.

“Rather than allow the Legislature to sort of angrily limit his authority, he’s saying, ‘Let’s work together to do this,’” he said.

Jillson noted that the governor’s powers are still relatively weak compared to those of the Legislature but said that it remains to be seen if Abbott will push back against any of these bills.

“The governor has already been speaking to some of these issues and has been quite meek,” Jillson said.

“It’s entirely possible that multiple bills will pass, and the governor will be in a position to veto one or two of them, let others through that he’s more comfortable with,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
Jeff Straub had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014.
Longtime local law enforcement officer turned city administrator dies at 60
Correctional Officer III Cadet Tracey Adams (left) and Engineering Specialist III Stacy Crosby,...
COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Biden administration won’t defend Trump immigration rule
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Senate Republicans clash with Biden Department Of Justice nominee Vanita Gupta.
GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead
File Photo
Texas GOP lawmaker attempting to make abortion punishable by death penalty