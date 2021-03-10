Texas Rangers could be first MLB team to return to full capacity
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full capacity.
The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.
An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose.
Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.