Texas Rangers could be first MLB team to return to full capacity

Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers...
Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full capacity.

The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose.

Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.

