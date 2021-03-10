Texas Rangers could be first MLB team to return to full capacity

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full capacity.

The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose.

Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.

Here are the steps we are taking for your health, safety and peace of mind at @GlobeLifeField this season.



🔗: https://t.co/mOKkTl5xXs pic.twitter.com/834Yv4ZWy7 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.