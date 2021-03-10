Advertisement

Texas sheriff warns deadly, chemically laced drugs circulating

Drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other...
Drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other currently unknown chemical, authorities believe. (File)(Dakota News Now)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - At least one person has died and three others are in critical condition after consuming illegal drugs laced with chemicals, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

Polk County Sheriff Bryon Lyons made the announcement via Facebook Wednesday morning, stating that his office believes drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other currently unknown chemical.

According to Lyons’ post, on Tuesday, Lyons along with detectives responded to a location in the Ace area of Polk County concerning the death of a local individual and two others that were believed to have consumed methamphetamines. Lyons said based on evidence at the scene, all three individuals consumed the unknown drug laced with an unknown chemical.

Later that day, Lyons said, another individual was discovered in a different subdivision with the same symptoms stating that he also consumed drugs associated with the three individuals from earlier. This person was transported to a local hospital.

At this time Lyons said detectives are conducting an investigation and awaiting information from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office as well as hospitals the individuals were transported to for treatment.

Lyons asked that anyone with information as to the illegal use and sale of narcotics to contact and report to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867).

