Vaccination to be expanded to Texans 50-64 starting next Monday

The state will enter the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, extending vaccination to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age. (File)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The state will enter the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, extending vaccination to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age.

More than 93% of the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 in Texas involved people who are 50 or older and 20% have involved residents ranging in age from 50 to 64, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a press release Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

“Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

The vaccine is now available to frontline healthcare workers, residents 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the virus, and schoolteachers and childcare workers.

