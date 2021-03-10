Vaccinations expanded, restrictions lifted, as area COVID-19 case count slows

(KWTX) – Eighty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Central Texas and eight more deaths were reported as orders mandating the use of masks and restricting business capacity were lifted and the Department of Health Services prepared to expand vaccinations to residents from 50 to 64 years of age.

The total number of cases confirmed in the region rose to 74,179 Wednesday.

As many as 1,551 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Wednesday was 1,530 including 379 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 395; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 100 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 67 Limestone County residents; 449 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 437; 42 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 133; 38 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 225 to 44,875 Wednesday.

DSHS also reported 3,331 additional confirmed cases of the virus, 3,104 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,330,216.

Of that number, 125,403 cases were active Wednesday, 2,526,462 residents have recovered, and 4,556 were hospitalized, down from 4,702 on Tuesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 55 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 6% all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

At least 41 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 8.7% of all hospitalizations and filling about 6% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Wednesday was unchanged at 6.64%.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate and lifted most occupancy restrictions took effect at one minute after midnight Wednesday, but many Central Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses and restaurants plan to continue to enforce both the mask requirement and to observe limits on occupancy.

Some health experts are concerned that the relaxed restrictions and spring break activities and travel could combine to trigger another surge in new cases, however.

The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends next Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says. The agency suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as the virus began to appear in the state.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

The state will enter the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, extending vaccination to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age.

More than 93% of the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 in Texas involved people who are 50 or older and 20% have involved residents ranging in age from 50 to 64, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a press release Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

“Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

The state’s vaccination program started in December.

The vaccine is now available to frontline healthcare workers, residents 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the virus, and schoolteachers and childcare workers.

More than half of Texas seniors has received at least one dose of vaccine and 30% are fully vaccinated, DSHS said.

Schoolteachers and childcare workers are now also eligible to be vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 113,166 or 15.2% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 63,425 or about 8.5% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 4,695,684 or about 19.1% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,541,063 or 10.3% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Wednesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 34,753 residents, or about 12.7% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 20,443 or 7.5% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 34,654 residents, or 17.3% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 19,861 or 9.9% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 21.4% of those 16 and older have received one dose and almost 11% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 10.3% have received one and 6.4% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 16.6% have received one and 11% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 12% have received one dose and 5.6% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 21.7% have received one dose and 10.7% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 16.9% have received one dose and almost 10% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 12.3% have received one dose and 7.1% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, almost 14% have received one dose and about 5.8% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 15.8% have received one dose and 6.5% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 16.8% have received one dose and 8.9% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 22.2% have received one dose and 11.6% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 24.7% have received one dose and 12.5% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 17.8% have received one and 7.7% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 9.8% have received one dose and 3.6% are fully vaccinated.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is working with the Waco Independent School District, Education Service Center Region 12, and Ascension Providence Hospital to vaccinate nearly 4,700 school employees in the county starting on Friday.

The Killeen ISD began vaccinating employees Tuesday in the former Nolan Middle School cafeteria. About 1,500 employees had signed up to get the vaccine by Monday. About 500 will be vaccinated this week. All employees interested in getting the vaccine should be vaccinated by the end of March. The district received doses of the Moderna vaccine. Second doses will be administered at a drive-thru site.

The Copperas Cove ISD hosted a shot clinic Tuesday for its staff.

Almost 470 Temple ISD employees will be vaccinated over the course of six weeks beginning on March 24. When the vaccinations conclude on April 29, more than half of the district’s staff of 1300 will be vaccinated.

Six vaccination hub sites have been designated in Central Texas, the Bell County Public Health District, the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, Ascension Providence Health Center , the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported the deaths of three more residents diagnosed with the virus Wednesday, a Belton man in his 70s, a Killeen man in his 60s, and a Harker Heights man in his 50s, increasing the county’s death toll to 395, according to local data.

The health district also reported 32 additional cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 20,846.

Of the total, 411 cases were active Wednesday and 20,040 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 20,920 confirmed cases and 379 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed 10 active cases and a total of 335 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed one active case one involving a student, and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 10 cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,582 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 767 involving students and 815 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed three cases across two campuses Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five cases across five campuses.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Wednesday reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus, raising the county’s death toll to 437, according to local data.

The health district didn’t provide information about the ages and genders of the two.

State data showed 449 deaths, an increase of two.

The health district also reported 27 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 25,455.

Of the total, 213 cases were active Wednesday, 24,805 residents have recovered, and 40 were hospitalized, 13 of them on ventilators.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 159 active cases Wednesday, 156 involving students, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,438 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 67 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university has decided to restrict school-sponsored international travel through the end of June. A decision on travel in July in August will be made by April 1.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Wednesday showed a cumulative total of 344 cases, 264 involving students. MCC is on spring break this week.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed 264 cases involving students, 280 involving staff and 15 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020. The district is on spring break this week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed six cases across two campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday showed no active cases. The district is on spring break this week.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School. The district is on spring break this week.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday. The district is on spring break this week.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,688 confirmed and 245 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed 6,738 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 15 active cases across seven campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed a case involving a student at Gatesville High School and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary. The district is on spring break this week.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were isolated and one was restricted; three cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where three inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where 31 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 71 cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 718 inmates were restricted and 71 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 49 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,842 confirmed and 179 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed 1,966 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,086 confirmed and 575 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,526 patients have recovered and a 67th resident has died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,390 confirmed and 2,205 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 5,330 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 133 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,314 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,537 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,047 confirmed and 724 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,703 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported seven cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 698 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 707 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,663 confirmed cases and 665 probable cases Wednesday. At least 4,170 patients have recovered and 100 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed two cases Wednesday involving employees and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate School and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High.

Lampasas County had 1,746 confirmed and 325 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,980 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,221 confirmed and 332 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,476 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,355 confirmed and 1,039 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,365 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 583 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 602 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,622 confirmed cases Wednesday and 405 probable cases. At least 1,947 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 549 confirmed cases Wednesday and 252 probable cases. At least 784 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

