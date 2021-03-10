Windy, muggy, & warm this week

Gusty winds out of the south will continue to bring in warm and muggy air off the Gulf of Mexico. We won’t see a big spread in the temperatures for the next few days -- mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the upper 70s, close to 80°. Cloud cover will remain for the rest of the week and our winds stay strong, sustained 15-25 mph, with higher gusts (30+ mph). With the moisture continuing to stream in, we may see some patchy drizzle over the next few mornings, but most of us will stay dry until higher shower/storm chances move in this weekend.

Ahead of the incoming system we could see a few spotty showers (mainly Friday and early Saturday). Our next best chance for rain comes Saturday afternoon - Sunday morning. This front could bring not just the potential for rain, but possibly the chance for strong storms. Overall the chance for severe storms is slim, but not zero and something we will be here tracking.

We will be monitoring the potential for small hail, gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall with this system. Since the timing could be overnight, make sure to have multiple ways to get weather information -- on air, online, the free KWTX weather app, or even our social media sites are all good avenues to keep an eye on the weather!

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Central Texas in a 15% chance (or slight risk) for severe storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (KWTX, NOAA)

