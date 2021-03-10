Windy & Warm Weather Leads To Storm Chances Saturday Night

Warm and Windy weather will be seen throughout the day, with wind gusts around 35-40mph. Temperatures start in the low 60′s this morning, with highs getting to around 80° this afternoon despite cloudy skies. Warm and windy weather will last through the end of the week, with highs staying in the upper 70′s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll have a few spotty showers Friday morning, but otherwise we’re dry for the rest of the work week.

However, this weekend a storm system will move in and bring a cold front through our area Saturday evening. This will allow for good storm development late at night, due to all of the warm and humid air that will have moved into Central Texas by then. Storms will last through Sunday morning, with drier weather as we head throughout Sunday afternoon. Highs will still be warm in the low 70′s behind that front, warming back to the mid 70′s on Monday. Afterwards, we’ll have another front move through on Tuesday, but temperatures don’t look to change much behind that front either.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Central Texas in a 15% chance (or slight risk) for severe storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (KWTX, NOAA)

