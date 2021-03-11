10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 3.13.21-3.14.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Sunday afternoon, head to the Harker Heights Event Center for a Food Festival! It’s free food made for you by a diverse group of chefs, bakers, restaurants, and food trucks from all over Bell County.

It’ll be fun in Lorena this weekend at the Vintage Craft Market. Its free to shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday!

The History of West Museum will reopen after a yearlong closure - go in for free Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep Waco Beautiful hosts a rain water harvesting class at circle hardware in Waco just in time for spring. There are two classes on Saturday – 10 am to 11 am and 1pm to 2 pm.

Shop and support local vendors at the Brazos Market on Saturday at the Brazos Theatre in Waco. Free admission to shop for great finds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get complimentary mimosas as you shop local businesses downtown, historic Corsicana. Mimosas at the Market starts at 10 am Saturday

Search for the Pot of Gold Sunday afternoon - a city-wide scavenger hunt - put on by Waco Escape Rooms and the Brazos Theatre! Perfect for a family, group of friends, or even people on a date.

Laughs are on tap for the nationwide Brewery Comedy Tour that has already hit 1500 breweries across the U.S. and coming to Fire Base Brewing Company in Temple this Saturday night.

Saturday date night is for dads and daughters at the Daddy Daughter Dance. Purchase tickets at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

Gather around the TV and tune into KWTX for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Music’s biggest night starts at 8:00 pm Sunday.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

