Another Windy & Warm Day with Storm Chances Saturday Night

It’ll be another warm and windy day across Central Texas. We may see a few sprinkles this morning before sunrise, but overall it’ll mainly be another cloudy start. Wind gusts will be around 35mph again as we head throughout the day, with some areas seeing wind gusts as high as 40mph. Those winds will be out of the south all day, allowing for a warm start in the mid 60′s. Highs will make it into the upper 70′s this afternoon, and we’ll have a few more peeks of sunshine this afternoon too. Winds will back off some heading into Friday, but we still stay warm in the mid 60′s heading into Friday morning, where a few spotty showers will be seen to start the day. Wind gusts on Friday will only be around 30mph with highs in the upper 70′s again during the afternoon.

The breezy and warm weather is coming from a storm system that’ll move in this weekend. A cold front will move through our area during the overnight going into Sunday morning. Some storms may be on the strong side, with strong wind gusts being the main factor. After the front moves out temperatures will stay in the mid 70′s to end the weekend, with abundant sunshine returning on Monday. Another front is set to arrive mid-week, but rain chances aren’t looking very high from it.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Central Texas in a 15% chance (or slight risk) for severe storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (KWTX, NOAA)

