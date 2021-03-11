Baylor holds off K-State in Big 12 championship quarterfinals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A late run in the second half propelled Baylor to a win over Kansas State in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball tournament quarterfinals.

The Bears won 74-68.

Baylor struggled with turnovers in the first half, turning the ball over 13 times. Despite the sluggish start, Baylor held onto the lead the entire half. The Bears lead by as much as seven.

It was a one possession game with just under ten minutes to go in the second half. Then, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell went off allowing Baylor to create some separation but still not quite enough to feel comfortable. The Bears held on to get the win and avoid the upset.

