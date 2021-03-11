Advertisement

Baylor holds off K-State in Big 12 championship quarterfinals

K-State Wildcats and Baylor Bears compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship...
K-State Wildcats and Baylor Bears compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2021. (Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference)(Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference | Denny Medley)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A late run in the second half propelled Baylor to a win over Kansas State in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball tournament quarterfinals.

The Bears won 74-68.

Baylor struggled with turnovers in the first half, turning the ball over 13 times. Despite the sluggish start, Baylor held onto the lead the entire half. The Bears lead by as much as seven.

It was a one possession game with just under ten minutes to go in the second half. Then, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell went off allowing Baylor to create some separation but still not quite enough to feel comfortable. The Bears held on to get the win and avoid the upset.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
Drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other...
Texas sheriff warns deadly, chemically laced drugs circulating
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’

Latest News

Reeves Kay Rice arrived at 8:09 a.m. on Feb. 28.
Lady Bears deliver 11th Big 12 title, then assistant coach delivers baby girl
Fairfield vs. Brownfield
Fairfield vs. Brownfield
Fairfield
Fairfield falls short in 3A girls state basketball championship
Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers...
Texas Rangers could be first MLB team to return to full capacity