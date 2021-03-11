Advertisement

Building humidity and windy days before storm chances over the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve finished off another windy, cloudy, muggy, and warm day and we have more of that type of weather on the way for Friday. With the increase in moisture continuing and a cold front on approach, we may see a few more areas of light rain for tomorrow morning. The front doesn’t get here until late in the day Saturday, and that’s when we will see rain chances, and even storm chances, increase for us.

Winds remain out of the south, 15-25 mph and higher gusts, for tonight, Friday, and even for Saturday. Highs will make it into the upper 70s once again for Friday and then the mid 70s for Saturday.

A cold front will move through our area during the Saturday into Sunday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late Saturday to the west. It is possible that some of these storms will be severe initially, but the line should weaken as it moves eastward. Some storms may be on the strong side, with strong wind gusts being the main factor. After the front moves out temperatures will stay in the mid 70′s to end the weekend, with abundant sunshine returning on Monday. Another front is set to arrive mid-week, but rain chances aren’t looking very high from it.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
Drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other...
Texas sheriff warns deadly, chemically laced drugs circulating
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’

Latest News

fastcast cameron park zoo flag cloudy windy
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
FastCast
Another Windy & Warm Day with Storm Chances Saturday Night
Warm and Windy Again For Your Thursday with Storms Arriving Late Saturday Night
fastcast overcast warm muggy cloudy gateville
Windy, muggy, & warm this week