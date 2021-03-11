Building humidity and windy days before storm chances over the weekend

We’ve finished off another windy, cloudy, muggy, and warm day and we have more of that type of weather on the way for Friday. With the increase in moisture continuing and a cold front on approach, we may see a few more areas of light rain for tomorrow morning. The front doesn’t get here until late in the day Saturday, and that’s when we will see rain chances, and even storm chances, increase for us.

Winds remain out of the south, 15-25 mph and higher gusts, for tonight, Friday, and even for Saturday. Highs will make it into the upper 70s once again for Friday and then the mid 70s for Saturday.

A cold front will move through our area during the Saturday into Sunday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late Saturday to the west. It is possible that some of these storms will be severe initially, but the line should weaken as it moves eastward. Some storms may be on the strong side, with strong wind gusts being the main factor. After the front moves out temperatures will stay in the mid 70′s to end the weekend, with abundant sunshine returning on Monday. Another front is set to arrive mid-week, but rain chances aren’t looking very high from it.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.