Fort Hood: Army CID facing potential structural changes

Fort Hood main gate.
Fort Hood main gate.(Eric Franklin)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) may soon undergo some major changes in the wake of the deaths of Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales.

The first proposal will see CID become an independent organization, led by civilian workers. The second will see CID remain as a military-police organization but provide additional criminal justice employees.

Regardless, Gregory Wedel Morales’ mother, Kim Wedel, says more needs to be done with training and how long CID investigators handle a case.

“They need to learn how to communicate with people without feeling that you’re brushed off and not important,” she said.

“There was so many things that were wrong with Greg’s case. His case moved to at least two other people and I was never even notified. I was still leaving emails and messages to people that weren’t even there anymore.”

A complete change to a civilian structure would last ten years and cost around $480 million. The second option would cost around $60 million and last up to four years to implement.

Criminal Justice Professor Tammy Bracewell says while change is very likely, it may cost even more than anticipated.

“Investigators at local municipalities already have more cases than they can handle,” she said.

“So, it would take additional people. In an ideal world, yes, it would be great, but it would require additional funding in order to hire more people.”

Wedel says if either proposal is approved and training is improved, she’ll be gald that her son’s disappearance and death was not in vain.

KWTX reached out to Army CID for comment and received the following statement by CID Commanding General Donna Martin.

“First, it is critically important to understand that no decision has been made and ultimately the decision will be made by the Secretary of the Army.  These are draft planning documents that provide Army decision makers with option to address improving CID capabilities.  Ultimately any decisions made by the Army leadership, will lead to an organization with enhanced capabilities organized with and led by law enforcement professionals comprised of either civilian investigators, military investigators, military officers and enlisted Soldiers, or some combination of the aforementioned, that has yet to be decided.  As always, the final decision will be made in the best interest of the Army for our Soldiers, Civilians their Families and the American public.”

