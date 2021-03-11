Lady Bears deliver 11th Big 12 title, then assistant coach delivers baby girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A day after Baylor’s Lady Bears delivered their 11th straight Big 12 title, a longtime assistant coach delivered a baby girl.

Kaylin Rice, a 2011 Midway High School graduate, was on the court coaching the Lady Bears to a victory over Kansas State on Feb. 27 and helped cut down the net while confetti fell in the Ferrell Center after the win.

Hours later she went into labor, six weeks early.

She gave birth to her first child, Reeves Kay Rice, with husband, Jesse, at 8:09 a.m. on Feb. 28.

“I had no indications that she was going to be coming,” Kaylin said.

“We still don’t know what caused me to go into labor so early.”

The 5-pound-11 ounce, 19-inch infant had some issues because of her early arrival, but bounced back quickly.

“She had to be on oxygen for a little while and stayed in the nursery, but she improved every hour it seemed like and that next Monday she was able to join us in our room just in time to watch the Lady Bears play Texas on TV,” Rice said.

Coach Kim Mulkey was ecstatic when she got the news of Reeves’ arrival.

Rice joined he staff as a student manager in 2011.

In 2015, she became a graduate assistant, and two years later was hired as associate director of basketball operations.

In 2019 she was promoted to assistant coach.

“We are so happy for Kaylin and Jesse,” Mulkey said.

“We celebrated our 11th straight Big 12 Championship and little did we know that later that night Kaylin would go home, and she would go into labor and we have a new Lady Bear family member.”

“We can’t wait to see her. Sic ‘em, Bears,” Mulkey said.

Reeves is already a big fan of her mom’s team and was watching with her mom from the hospital as the Lady Bears played Texas.

The ESPN crew gave her a shoutout during the game, showing a picture of the newborn to a national audience.

“So far Reeves has gotten to watch three Lady Bears’ games, versus Texas, Kansas and West Virginia. So, she loves the Lady Bears.”

The Lady Bears start play in the Big 12 tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday and when they tip off, Rice says, with sleep or no sleep the Rice girls will be in front of the television cheering them on.

“She loves the Lady Bears,” the doting mom said.

“She’s doing a great job cheering them on and we know that they’re going to do a great job in the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament but we’re happy to have Miss Reeves with us healthy and happy.”

