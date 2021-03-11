Restaurant Report Card for March 11, 2021

(KWTX) - Golden Corral at 618 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the restaurant was using unapproved sanitizer.

It had a leaky sink and the men’s bathroom the sink did not have sufficient pressure.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

Tham Rab Thai at 1046 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The bottom area inside the freezers needed to be cleaned, along with a rack near the water heater.

According to the health worker, there was a bag of cabbage along with other items on the floor, which are not allowed to be stored there.

Wing Town at 816 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

Dirt and mold were a problem here.

Mold was growing inside the cooler.

The trash can was dirty.

And the food manager certification had expired.

And this week’s Clean Plate award winner is Jason’s Deli at 3036 South 31st St. in Temple.

Customers say the food is great and the curbside is convenient.

Jason’s offers all the standards of a typical deli including soups, salads, and sandwiches.

