Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Houston say three people were killed, including two 18-year-olds, after two men opened fire on a group of people outside an apartment complex.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot.

Houston police say two men in a gold or brown sedan got into a confrontation with five people who were outside.

The men left, then returned and opened fire.

Police say the two 18-year-olds were killed along with a man in his 40s, and a fourth person was wounded.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

