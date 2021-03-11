State mask mandate lifted, but local districts continue enforcement

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD says many parents have reached out in favor of the district continuing its mask mandate but some parents say they don’t agree with it.

Despite Governors order going into affect Wednesday lifting the mask mandate, face coverings are still required at schools in Temple, Belton, Killeen and Salado.

Its a decision many hope will keep schools open.

“I really want and need our schools to stay open and I need my kids to go to school,” Alisha Hobson, a Belton ISD parent said Wednesday.

She says she’s teaching her kids to wear masks to protect those around them.

“No matter if I want life without a mask, the idea of protecting others health is great her than my want,” Hobson said.

“This isn’t about politics,” Dr. Joran Buess, another Belton ISD mom says. “For the kids this isn’t about making a statement this is just something we do to protect other people and protect themselves and they do it without complaining.”

“I think as adults we can learn a lot about that and maybe be more like our kids in how we care for others,” Buess said.

Sunday some parents across Bell County on the other side of the issue gathered to express their frustrations with districts deciding for them whether or not masks are needed.

“I don’t think the superintendent has the authority to be making those choices for our kids and we love everything else he decides for our district but we want to be in charge of our medical stuff,” Salado ISD parent, Emily Jones said.

Jones says she’s not against masks, but is still concerned for her kids.

“We want to keep the teachers safe and that is a main concern for us but we are afraid with the policy the school has regarding enforcing the children to wear masks all day it could cause a problem. If they are not getting to breathe or are breathing in these dirty masks for so long,” Jones said.

“With the amount of days we have remaining in the school year we can push through and finish the school year and its going to be okay,” Hobson.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.